- JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to relinquishing control of a $22 billion private equity business, turning loose part of a firm it acquired before the financial crisis and helped quadruple in size. (on.wsj.com/1QQKLSU)

- Yum Brands, once one of the biggest success stories among foreign companies in China, plans to split off its China business after years of unsuccessful efforts to get it back on track. (on.wsj.com/1GnCnd3)

- Ferrari NV priced the shares in its IPO at the top end of a previously announced range, valuing the luxury car maker at $9.8 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1jzPJcb)

- U.S. and Russian officials have signed an agreement that American officials said was meant to mitigate chances of mid-air incidents in the skies over Syria. (on.wsj.com/1PyUakw)

- Comcast Corp is seeking to harness viewing data from set-top boxes and streaming apps used by its millions of cable-TV subscribers to create products it can license to other companies, according to people familiar with its plans. (on.wsj.com/1MBqmxm)

- The New York federal prosecutor who shut down the U.S. online poker industry four years ago has now set his sights on the daily fantasy-sports business, according to people familiar with the matter. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office in the Southern District of New York is investigating whether the business model behind daily fantasy-sports firms like DraftKings Inc and FanDuel Inc violates federal law, some of the people said. (on.wsj.com/1MD5m9r)

