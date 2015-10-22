Oct 22 The following are the top stories in the
- U.S. authorities have launched a series of wide-ranging
investigations into whether Venezuela's leaders used Petróleos
de Venezuela, or PdVSA, to loot billions of dollars from the
country through kickbacks and other schemes.(on.wsj.com/1jUQ8pe)
- Approval of a four-year labor contract with Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV appeared headed for victory
Wednesday night after United Auto Workers members at the auto
maker's larger plants voted in favor of the deal.(on.wsj.com/1KpxhIq)
- Western Digital Corp agreed to buy SanDisk Corp
for about $19 billion in cash and stock, a deal that
moves the disk drive maker into a faster-growing business that
uses chips to store data. (on.wsj.com/1W5IFFr)
- The United States and Russia will meet at an international
conference on Syria this week, in their first face-to-face talks
on the crisis since Russian warplanes began combat missions over
Syria. (on.wsj.com/1KpuAGA)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
defended its relationship with a specialty pharmacy that
distributes some of its drugs, following a critical report by a
short-selling research firm that wiped as much as $20 billion
from its market value on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1RpAFID)
