PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The White House is seriously considering deploying a small squadron of Apache attack helicopters to Iraq as part of a package of new assistance programs to counter Islamic State.(on.wsj.com/1RdodvQ)
- Federal regulators want to restrict JPMorgan Chase's ability to raise funds for clients, in an effort to impose a broader range of consequences on financial firms accused of breaking the rules.(on.wsj.com/1H98atk)
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it is spinning out a collection of mobile-phone software it developed in-house into a new venture. That entity will be managed and majority-owned by Synchronoss Technologies Inc, a publicly traded software firm that is increasingly trying to target business customers, the companies said. (on.wsj.com/1kPeQYW)
- The Pentagon awarded Northrop Grumman a $21.4 billion contract to build new long-range bombers for the U.S. Air Force in a fiercely-fought contest against a team of Boeing and Lockheed Martin. (on.wsj.com/1GHGvos)
- International Business Machines Corp is nearing a deal to acquire the digital and data assets of Weather Co, owner of the Weather Channel, according to people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1P3rTAZ)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance agreed to buy Rite Aid for about $9.4 billion, in a move that would create a drugstore giant as companies across the U.S. health-care industry look for ways to bulk up.(on.wsj.com/1KD7dcV) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)
