Oct 29 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Drugmakers Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc are
considering combining, in what would be a blockbuster merger
capping off a torrid stretch for health care and other
takeovers. Pfizer recently approached Allergan about a deal,
according to people familiar with the matter, with one of them
adding that the process is early and may not yield an agreement.
Other details of the talks are unclear. (on.wsj.com/1LD8eFO)
- Federal Reserve officials Wednesday kept short-term
interest rates unchanged near zero, but opened the door more
explicitly than they have before to raising rates at a final
2015 meeting in December. (on.wsj.com/1OZcJOK)
- Toshiba Corp said Wednesday it would sell its
image-sensor unit to Sony Corp, as Toshiba presses to
shed unprofitable businesses after an accounting scandal rocked
the company earlier this year. (on.wsj.com/1Rfentr)
- Billionaire investors Carl Icahn and John Paulson are
pressing American International Group Inc to split into
three parts, the latest evidence of how new rules passed since
the financial crisis are roiling the financial-services
industry. (on.wsj.com/1MirVQy)
- Deutsche Bank AG will not pay shareholders a
dividend this year or next, as the German lender tries to meet
financial targets tied to a sweeping restructuring. (on.wsj.com/1WjLy09)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)