- Sprint Corp Chief Executive Marcelo Claure is
looking to shave as much as $2.5 billion from the company's
operating expenses in the next six months. Among the first
things to go: free water bottles and yogurt.(on.wsj.com/1N6CUNG)
- A short seller attacking Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc has pulled back on hints that he
would unleash new bombshell revelations Monday about the drug
company. (on.wsj.com/1KRISA2)
- The Affordable Care Act's third open enrollment season got
under way, with a new array of health plans that show how the
law's influence is starting to transform the insurance industry.
(on.wsj.com/1Wq1EdV)
- There is a new price surge in the pharmaceutical industry
- for a limited number of government-issued vouchers that drug
makers, including AbbVie Inc and Sanofi SA,
are buying to speed products to market. (on.wsj.com/1NLeufs)
- The United Auto Workers union is facing new pressures
after a split vote at two plants showed the union's leadership
still has much work ahead if it wants members to ratify a new
four-year contract with General Motors Co. (on.wsj.com/1MsbnW9)
- Newspaper publisher Freedom Communications Inc, owner of
the Orange County Register, on Sunday filed for bankruptcy-court
protection with a plan to sell the beleaguered company to a
local investment group led by the company's publisher. (on.wsj.com/1RItgEh)
