- Blackrock Inc fund manager Evy Hambro's wager on Congo gold shows how conservative investors, once averse to such plays, took more risk during the commodities boom - at their peril. (on.wsj.com/1KWHJHH)

- Honda Motor Co won't use Takata Corp air-bag inflaters for the driver or front passenger side in new Honda and Acura vehicles worldwide. (on.wsj.com/20sXYHQ)

- China's economic slowdown has pummeled global suppliers of raw materials and industrial equipment, but business has remained surprisingly brisk for companies that cater to the country's growing upper-middle class. (on.wsj.com/1NPiStR)

- In a victory for social conservatives, voters in Houston on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure to extend nondiscrimination protections to gay and transgender people. The defeat of the bitterly contested ordinance represents a rare recent win for social and religious conservatives. (on.wsj.com/1GKBs72)

- Anheuser-Busch InBev has agreed to extend Bud Light's sponsorship of the NFL, which was set to expire after the 2017 Super Bowl, for another six years. The deal is valued at more than $1.4 billion, a more-than-15 percent increase over AB InBev's current six-year agreement with the league, according to people familiar with the sponsorship. (on.wsj.com/1k9AXt9)

- The Justice Department and CFTC have asked banks to turn over information in connection with a broad investigation into whether their traders rigged sales of government debt. (on.wsj.com/1P8frS5)