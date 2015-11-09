Nov 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. military officials have proposed sending more forces into Europe on a rotating basis and are stepping up training exercises to counter potential Russian interference with troop transfers in the event of a crisis with Moscow. (on.wsj.com/1Hp4fy0)

- The deadly dam break at one of BHP Billiton's joint-owned mines in Brazil comes as steady improvements in major mining companies' records on worker fatalities appear to have stalled. (on.wsj.com/1NYMsx5)

- U.S. prosecutors in at least four states are mounting investigations into what they say is widespread fraud by compounding pharmacies in claims to the health insurance program that covers 9.5 million U.S. military families. (on.wsj.com/1kjL5j3)

- Pfizer Inc's accounting methods raise its reported tax rate, without increasing the actual taxes the company pays. More than two-thirds of the company's 2014 tax expense - $2.2 billion out of $3.1 billion - was money the company will actually pay only if and when it chooses to repatriate foreign profits. (on.wsj.com/20FoZrC)

- Pinterest plans to introduce Monday a new technology that would allow users of the photo-sharing website to search it for images of objects similar to ones they have identified with a highlighting tool. (on.wsj.com/1L55fSG)

- Volkswagen AG said it would announce a new sales initiative in the United States this week, in another small step to win back the trust of customers and dealers in the wake of its emissions-cheating scandal. (on.wsj.com/1MGiVoy) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)