Nov 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ukraine offers a glimpse into the type of hybrid warfare that Western military officials are urgently preparing for: battles in which traditional land forces dovetail with cyberattackers to degrade and defeat an enemy. (on.wsj.com/1Mlj01y)

- Bank of America Corp is among a number of financial firms to temporarily cut off the flow of information to some websites and mobile applications that aggregate consumer financial data, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1lhtQz5)

- A federal appeals court Monday upheld a lower court's ruling blocking the Obama administration's plans to defer deportations for more than four million undocumented immigrants. The 2-1 decision by a three-judge panel of the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholds an injunction by a Texas federal judge that has blocked President Barack Obama's 2014 immigration initiative, after leaders from 26 states challenged its legality. (on.wsj.com/1kIa6UA)

- Christie's International sold Amedeo Modigliani's portrait of a "Reclining Nude" to Chinese collectors Liu Yiqian and his wife, Wang Wei, for $170.4 million, the second-highest price ever paid at auction for a work of art. (on.wsj.com/1GUenyN)

- A fermented tea called kombucha recently became one of America's fastest-growing bottled drinks even though it tastes a lot like vinegar and can sport tendrils of live cultures that resemble jellyfish. But the U.S. government is worried there may be too much of something else in the cloudy, carbonated brew: booze. (on.wsj.com/1NGf67L)

- GOP presidential candidates are competing to propose dramatic changes to tax policy that go well beyond the party's previous platforms and all but ensure the issue will play a central role in the general election. (on.wsj.com/1iPg7NY) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)