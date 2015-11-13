Nov 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's crackdown on alleged misdeeds by traders escalated recently, as officials went after one of the country's well-known fund managers and his family members. In the past 10 days, authorities have gone from detaining Xu Xiang, who runs Shanghai-based Zexi Investment, for alleged insider trading and stock-price manipulation, to freezing stock holdings valued at more than $1 billion, which were owned by his parents. (on.wsj.com/1PF3bHn)

- General Motors Co, fresh off agreeing to a new union contract that is expected to drive up its United States labor costs, plans to become the first major auto maker to sell China-made cars in the United States. The nation's leading auto maker by sales, early next year plans to start selling the Buick Envision, a midsize sport-utility vehicle made in Shandong province. (on.wsj.com/1HKtFkk)

- Britain and India looked to reboot a bilateral relationship that some say isn't living up to its full potential, with plans to intensify collaboration in finance, business, defense, and energy as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first official visit to Britain. (on.wsj.com/1HLEuCQ)

- There is near-unanimous agreement among private forecasters surveyed that the Federal Reserve will begin raising short-term interest rates next month after holding them near zero for seven years. About 92 percent of the business and academic economists polled by Wall Street Journal said they expected the Fed to raise its benchmark federal-funds rate at its Dec. policy meeting. (on.wsj.com/1GYuOu2)

- Mylan NV is poised to lose its hostile bid for Perrigo Co, a rare outcome in one of the bitterest takeover battles in decades. A minority of Perrigo shareholders tendered their stock into Mylan's $26 billion takeover proposal by late Thursday night. (on.wsj.com/1WVtARR)

- Human resources startup Zenefits Inc is falling short of its aggressive revenue targets and has started to curb expenses, making it the latest highly valued venture-backed company struggling to meet investor expectations. Since late summer, Zenefits has frozen hiring in certain departments as sales teams have repeatedly missed targets. (on.wsj.com/1Y7U6dd)

- Two U.S. B-52 bombers flew near a cluster of Chinese-built artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea this week, United States officials said, in the latest of a series of American challenges to Beijing's maritime claims. The aircraft took off from Andersen Air Force Base on the Pacific island of Guam and flew around the Spratly Islands on November 8, U.S. Army Major Dave Eastburn said. (on.wsj.com/1RSN8VR)

