- An Islamic State operative suspected of helping organize the Paris attacks had been monitored in Syria by Western allies, seeking to kill him in an airstrike. However, they could not locate him in the weeks before the plot was carried out. (on.wsj.com/1MyvOlg)

- Marriott International Inc agreed to acquire Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc for $12.2 billion, a surprise outcome to a heated process that involved some of the world's largest hotel groups. (on.wsj.com/1MyvTW5)

- The Food and Drug Administration, in a report released on the eve of a congressional hearing Tuesday, said certain laboratory tests "may have caused or have caused" actual harm to patients by producing erroneous results. At issue are so-called lab-developed tests, or LDTs, which are produced and performed within a single hospital or corporate laboratory. (on.wsj.com/1Myx3Rv)

- Cuban migrants, fearing the gate will soon close on their easy access to legal U.S. residency, have been surging by the thousands through Mexico in a bid to touch soil in southern Texas. The surge was prompted by the detente between Washington and Havana, which restored diplomatic relations in December. (on.wsj.com/1Myx5sy)

- Cable tycoon John Malone's Liberty Global PLC agreed to buy Caribbean cable operator Cable & Wireless Communications PLC for $5.3 billion, strengthening the acquisitive company's foothold in an emerging market that's ripe for additional consolidation. (on.wsj.com/1Myx9sl)