Nov 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - Federal prosecutors are actively pursuing criminal cases against executives from Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC and JPMorgan Chase & Co for allegedly selling flawed mortgage securities, people familiar with the probe said, as the clock ticks down on bringing cases from the 2008 financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1NCG0Jz) - Timothy J Sloan was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Wells Fargo & Co on Tuesday, putting the long-time executive in line to take over the world's biggest bank by market capitalization. (on.wsj.com/1NCG3VK) - France's Air Liquide SA agreed to pay $10.3 billion for U.S.-based Airgas Inc, which produces cylinders of gases used in manufacturing, food production, health care and to fill helium balloons. Air Liquide highlighted the complementary businesses of the two companies, in a statement. (on.wsj.com/1NCGiQD) - Wal Mart Stores Inc's U.S. sales edged higher last quarter as changes in stores helped the retailer attract some of the shoppers who have skipped other chains in recent months. Sales at the retailer's existing U.S. stores rose 1.5 percent in the third quarter, the fifth-straight quarterly gain after a long stretch of declines. (on.wsj.com/1NCGkb7) - Federal securities regulators are looking more closely at whether U.S. mutual funds have proper procedures in place to accurately price shares of private technology companies, according to people familiar with the matter. The Securities and Exchange Commission in recent months has been asking more questions of large fund firms about how they value startups and whether their process ensures an accurate estimate of a company's worth, the people said. (on.wsj.com/1NCH3sS) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)