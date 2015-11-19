Nov 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Skeptical investors forced Square Inc to sell
shares in its initial public offering for less than what the
mobile payment startup had hoped, further souring the market for
new technology company stock. The company, founded and run by
Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, priced at $9 a
share late Wednesday, according to people familiar with the
matter.(on.wsj.com/1X079jX)
- The Obama administration, European and Arab allies are
seeking to peel Russia away from its alliance with Iran, a
partnership that bolstered Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
said senior diplomats involved in efforts to end Syria's lengthy
conflict. (on.wsj.com/1X07xie)
- ConAgra Foods Inc said it plans to shed part of
itself for the second time this year, extending Chief Executive
Sean Connolly's transformation of the company by spinning off a
line of frozen potato products with nearly $3 billion in annual
sales. (on.wsj.com/1X07EdO)
- Ford Motor Co's tentative four-year labor deal is in
jeopardy as more than half of those voting so far have rejected
the pact, and two days remain for workers to cast ballots,
posing another potential setback for the United Auto Workers.
Final votes on the contract will be cast on Friday, and include
major Ford assembly plants in Michigan and Chicago, whose
members are yet to vote. (on.wsj.com/1X07F1a)
- Barclays PLC agreed to pay $150 million to
resolve an investigation by New York's banking regulator into a
trading practice that allowed the bank to exploit a
milliseconds-long lag between an order and its execution that
sometimes hurt its clients, the latest fallout from the bank's
foreign-exchange business. (on.wsj.com/1X07FOM)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)