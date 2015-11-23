BRIEF-Colliers International expands in minnesota
* Colliers International Group Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
Nov 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc agreed on a historic merger deal worth more than $150 billion that would create the world's biggest drug maker and move one of the top names in corporate America to a foreign country. The deal could be announced Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1MM9XXF)
- The conservative mayor of Buenos Aires, Mauricio Macri, was elected president of Argentina on Sunday, in a win seen as a rejection of departing leader Cristina Kirchner's interventionist economic policies and a turn to the right after 12 years of leftist rule. (on.wsj.com/1MMadG4)
- Private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and a Canadian pension fund are nearing a deal to buy Petco Holdings Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. This would be one of the biggest leveraged buyouts in a slow year for such deals. (on.wsj.com/1MMakS1)
- The Internal Revenue Service spends too much time and effort auditing people who make $200,000 to $400,000 and too little going after the very wealthiest Americans, according to an inspector general's report. (on.wsj.com/1MMb0XD)
- Authorities declared a state of emergency on Sunday in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia last year, after pylons supplying energy to the territory from Ukraine were blown up. (on.wsj.com/1MMbf57) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
