- Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer has
repeatedly said reviving growth at the company would take
multiple years. However, many insiders have lost patience,
saying the embattled boss has no clear sense of direction and
has misled investors and advertisers about the company's
progress.
- Apple Inc plans to launch its new Apple Pay
electronic-payment service in China by early February, according
to people familiar with its discussions, potentially bringing it
to a vibrant but fiercely competitive market for digital money.
(on.wsj.com/1PWqVqK)
- William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management LP
disclosed an increased 9.9 percent stake in Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, a move that comes
after the hedge fund manager said he had taken advantage of the
beaten-down market for the stock to build up his position.
- Xerox Corp has struggled for years with
shrinking sales of printers and copiers. Now the 109-year-old
company has a new challenge in activist investor Carl Icahn, who
has taken a big stake and is trying to shake things up.
- The $155 billion agreement to combine Pfizer Inc
with Allergan Plc would create a drug behemoth so big
that Pfizer is already thinking of breaking it up. On Monday,
executives said they would consider splitting the combined
company into two by 2018.
