- Avon Products Inc is close to selling part of its
business to a private equity firm just as an activist investor
is readying its own campaign to turn around the struggling
130-year-old beauty products seller.(on.wsj.com/1IsMsq9)
- A jury on Thursday convicted former Massey Energy Chief
Executive Don Blankenship of conspiracy to violate federal
mine-safety laws but acquitted him of more onerous counts of
lying to regulators and investors in connection with 2010 coal
mine explosion that killed 29 miners. (on.wsj.com/1IsMApw)
- NRG Energy Inc's high-profile Chief Executive
David Crane stepped down on Thursday in the face of investor
unhappiness over his investments in renewable energy and this
year's 59 percent drop in the power generation company's share
price. (on.wsj.com/1IsMDBU)
- San Francisco startup Lyft Inc confirmed Thursday it is
teaming up with Southeast Asia's GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd and
India's Ola to allow users of each app to hail rides from
drivers of the other apps while they are traveling to the other
country. (on.wsj.com/1IsMKx3)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)