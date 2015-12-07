Dec 7 The following are the top stories in The
- Retailers, manufacturers and farmers world wide are
protesting a new marine shipping safety rule they say will raise
transport costs and cause delays at ports worldwide. The rule,
which kicks in next July in 171 countries, requires exporters to
certify the weight of containers before they are loaded onto
ships.
- Facebook Inc removed a profile page on Thursday,
used by one of the two people suspected of killing 14 people the
previous day in San Bernardino, California. A spokesman said the
page violated Facebook's community standards that, among other
things, bar posts, photos or videos that support terrorism or
glorify violence.
- Volkswagen AG said Sunday that its Chief
Executive, chairman and top shareholders are in Qatar for talks
with one of the company's core investors, the Qatar Investment
Authority, amid reports that the Qataris are calling for
sweeping changes in the German car maker's management.
- The standoff between major global energy producers that
has created an oil glut is set to continue next year in full
force, as much because of the U.S. as of OPEC.
