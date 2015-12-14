Dec 14 The following are the top stories in The
- The landmark climate agreement that more than 190
countries struck over the weekend ushers in a broad, new
international effort to wind down the fossil-fuel era. (on.wsj.com/1UmofU2)
- Long-simmering hostility between Dow Chemical Co
and Daniel Loeb reached a boiling point over the weekend, with
the shareholder activist calling for the removal of Chief
Executive Andrew Liveris in the wake of the company's agreement
to merge with DuPont Co. (on.wsj.com/1QFr4z2)
- Yahoo Inc is facing new pressure from investor
groups who oppose giving Chief Executive Marissa Mayer more time
to show progress on her turnaround. (on.wsj.com/1J5KPtq)
- Traders and regulators have fretted for more than a year
that mayhem might ensue if U.S. mutual funds sought to sell
rarely traded bond investments. (on.wsj.com/1QnuisC)
