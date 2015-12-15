Dec 15 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Jarden Corp on Monday said it would merge with Newell Rubbermaid Inc in a $15.4 billion deal, combining names like Newell's Sharpie markers and Baby Jogger strollers, and Jarden's Rawlings baseball gloves and Mr. Coffee machines. (on.wsj.com/1RjResU)

- Investors retreated from the U.S. junk-bond market for the third straight trading day and stocks of large asset managers were hit by heavy selling, a sign that the deepest turmoil in financial markets since summer is intensifying. (on.wsj.com/1SYaytl)

- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is working on a plan to expand scrutiny of social media posts as part of its visa application process before certain people are allowed to enter the country, a person familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1Qjy46w)

- Image bookmarking service Pinterest Inc is scaling back the breadth of its advertising ambitions, focusing more on attracting dollars from retailers and consumer packaged-goods companies while de-emphasizing other marketing categories. (on.wsj.com/1lJZSnM) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)