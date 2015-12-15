BRIEF-Progress acquires DataRPM, the best-of-breed machine learning company focused on cognitive predictive maintenance
Dec 15 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Jarden Corp on Monday said it would merge with Newell Rubbermaid Inc in a $15.4 billion deal, combining names like Newell's Sharpie markers and Baby Jogger strollers, and Jarden's Rawlings baseball gloves and Mr. Coffee machines. (on.wsj.com/1RjResU)
- Investors retreated from the U.S. junk-bond market for the third straight trading day and stocks of large asset managers were hit by heavy selling, a sign that the deepest turmoil in financial markets since summer is intensifying. (on.wsj.com/1SYaytl)
- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is working on a plan to expand scrutiny of social media posts as part of its visa application process before certain people are allowed to enter the country, a person familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1Qjy46w)
- Image bookmarking service Pinterest Inc is scaling back the breadth of its advertising ambitions, focusing more on attracting dollars from retailers and consumer packaged-goods companies while de-emphasizing other marketing categories. (on.wsj.com/1lJZSnM) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
