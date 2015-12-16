Dec 16 The following are the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Congressional leaders reached a major spending and tax
deal Tuesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan told Republicans,
according to lawmakers and aides. The apparent agreement, which
hasn't been announced by Democrats, was reached after weeks of
negotiations over both the $1.15 trillion spending bill for
fiscal year 2016 and legislation that would revive and extend
dozens of lapsed and expiring tax breaks. (on.wsj.com/1TP3I9A)
- Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are preparing to charge
high-ranking Venezuelan officials with trafficking cocaine to
the U.S., a person familiar with the case said Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1NoIduP)
- European Union officials reached agreement Tuesday on a
pan-European digital-privacy law, creating a strict new legal
framework that will have ripple effects globally on how
companies can use individuals' personal information. (on.wsj.com/1RQgVR4)
- Qualcomm Inc ruled out splitting itself up
despite pressure for change from an activist investor and
scrutiny of the semiconductor company's business by antitrust
authorities. (on.wsj.com/1MeQ760)
- Commodities trader Noble Group Ltd is in
advanced talks with Chinese state-backed grain trader Cofco to
sell its remaining stake in its agricultural unit, according to
a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1QoonE0)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)