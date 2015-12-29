Dec 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said Chief Executive Michael Pearson is on medical leave after being diagnosed with severe pneumonia, reigniting investor concerns about the troubled drugmaker. (on.wsj.com/1Vmm7My)

- Lemmy Kilmister, long an indomitable force in hard rock who led the band Motörhead for 40 years, died Monday, according to a statement posted on the band's official Facebook page. The band's singer, bass player and lead songwriter had turned 70 on Christmas Eve. The cause of death was "an extremely aggressive cancer," the band said. (on.wsj.com/1QXaOvf)

- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn raised his bid for Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack to value the automotive parts and repair chain at $1 billion, topping last week's sweetened merger pact with Bridgestone Corp. (on.wsj.com/1NMNdcO)

- After violent winter weather killed at least 43 people this past weekend, the first winter storm of the season threatened to unleash more flooding in the Midwest and icy conditions in parts of the Northeast. (on.wsj.com/1UeTXlq)

- Venture capitalist Bill Gurley is stepping down from the board of GrubHub Inc amid mounting competition - and growing potential for conflicts of interest - in the business of food delivery. (on.wsj.com/1mMF0wm)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)