BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
Dec 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- DuPont Co plans to cut 1,700 jobs in its home state of Delaware as it pursues $700 million in cost savings ahead of its planned merger with Dow Chemical Co. (on.wsj.com/1RQ3HVv)
- Palantir Technologies Inc has no interest in going public. Some of its earliest investors, employees and even Palantir co-founders are trying to cash in anyway. Investment firms launched by Peter Thiel, a Palantir co-founder and chairman, are seeking to sell more than $100 million of their shares in the Palo Alto, California, data-mining company, say stockbrokers and venture capitalists. (on.wsj.com/1QWIzx3)
- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said Tuesday he would approve a stopgap budget to keep the state's public schools from closing next month, temporarily ending a six-month standoff with the Legislature but leaving key issues unresolved for future budget talks. (on.wsj.com/1OrP43W)
- Bridgestone Corp said Tuesday that it wouldn't counter the latest bid for the Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack submitted by billionaire investor Carl Icahn earlier this week, apparently surrendering in what has been a continuing tug of war for the auto parts and repair chain. (on.wsj.com/1Jf4RHc)
- Sidecar Technologies Inc, a smaller rival to Uber whose investors include Alphabet Inc's Google Ventures and British billionaire Richard Branson, said it is shutting down its ride-sharing and delivery service and reassigning its staff to new projects. (on.wsj.com/1OYzZHC) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
