Dec 31 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Obama administration is preparing to impose its first
financial sanctions on Iran since it forged a landmark nuclear
agreement in July, presenting a major test for whether Tehran
will stay committed to the deal. (on.wsj.com/1P0qAPX)
- Microsoft Corp said it plans to begin informing
users of its online email and file-storage services if it
suspects attackers associated with government agencies have
tried to break into their accounts. (on.wsj.com/1TqRvIo)
- Venezuela's Supreme Court on Wednesday approved the ruling
Socialist Party's efforts to suspend some of the results of this
month's landmark midterm elections, potentially stripping the
opposition of its crucial parliamentary supermajority. (on.wsj.com/1P18RYF)
- ConocoPhillips and NuStar Energy LP on
Thursday plan to finish loading what will be the first tanker of
freely traded U.S. crude oil in 40 years. (on.wsj.com/1OlPj4N)
- Comedian Bill Cosby was charged on Wednesday with
aggravated indecent assault, more than a decade after
allegations surfaced that he drugged and molested a former
Temple University employee in his home. The felony charge is the
first against the 78-year-old entertainer, who has been
embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct over the past
year. (on.wsj.com/1mT9InN)
- 1Malaysia Development Bhd has agreed to sell a majority
stake in Bandar Malaysia, a real-estate project in Kuala Lumpur,
to a consortium that includes a state-owned Chinese company for
7.41 billion ringgit ($1.72 billion), as the state investment
firm seeks to cut debt. (on.wsj.com/1JKDWho)
- The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal
investigation into Blue Bell Creameries over listeria
contamination of its ice cream earlier this year that was linked
to three deaths and multiple other illnesses. (on.wsj.com/1mjZVHg)
- Italy's fiscal agency has reached an agreement with Apple
Inc in a dispute in which the U.S. company was accused
of underpaying tax, three people familiar with the matter said
Wednesday, in one of the biggest tax settlements in the country.
(on.wsj.com/1SmA0uy)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)