Jan 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hollywood had its biggest year at the box office, thanks to a handful of blockbusters. But the runaway success of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Jurassic World" raises questions about the movie industry's health. (on.wsj.com/1Up4I4P)

- A growing number of people in the United States are turning to healthcare ministries to cover their medical expenses instead of buying traditional insurance, a trend that could challenge the stability of the Affordable Care Act. (on.wsj.com/1mytswf)

- Investors who poured billions into China's homegrown technology companies scored big during 2015. But increasingly, it looks like the easy money has been made and this year could prove tougher. (on.wsj.com/1R5L7bI)

- Tesla Motors Inc delivered 17,400 vehicles in the last three months of 2015, the most in a quarter by a wide margin and 75 percent more than a year earlier as the company rushed to hand over Model X sport-utility vehicles to customers who have been waiting for three years since making a deposit. (on.wsj.com/1JnIPlR)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)