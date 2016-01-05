Jan 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Department of Justice sued Volkswagen AG , seeking billions of dollars in penalties over its alleged cheating on emissions tests. (on.wsj.com/1VCBsIS)

- Brazil's state-run oil giant, Petroleo Brasileiro SA , faces another year of low energy prices and high debt, and critics of CEO Aldemir Bendine say his approach so far lacks the urgency needed to fix its deepening troubles. (on.wsj.com/1INCYpQ)

- Baxalta INC has agreed to pay Danish biotechnology company Symphogen up to $1.6 billion for the rights to co-develop six experimental cancer drugs, as it nears a takeover deal with Shire PLC. (on.wsj.com/1IMu0ZW)

- General Motors Co intends to work with Uber's U.S. rival, Lyft, to develop a system that could have driverless vehicles arriving at ride-hailing customers' doors. (on.wsj.com/22GQfac) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)