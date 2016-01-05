EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The U.S. Department of Justice sued Volkswagen AG , seeking billions of dollars in penalties over its alleged cheating on emissions tests. (on.wsj.com/1VCBsIS)
- Brazil's state-run oil giant, Petroleo Brasileiro SA , faces another year of low energy prices and high debt, and critics of CEO Aldemir Bendine say his approach so far lacks the urgency needed to fix its deepening troubles. (on.wsj.com/1INCYpQ)
- Baxalta INC has agreed to pay Danish biotechnology company Symphogen up to $1.6 billion for the rights to co-develop six experimental cancer drugs, as it nears a takeover deal with Shire PLC. (on.wsj.com/1IMu0ZW)
- General Motors Co intends to work with Uber's U.S. rival, Lyft, to develop a system that could have driverless vehicles arriving at ride-hailing customers' doors. (on.wsj.com/22GQfac) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.