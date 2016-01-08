Jan 8 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Saudi Arabia is said to be considering offering a small
slice of its state-owned oil company, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., in
an initial public offering that could raise billions of dollars
for the government at a time when global oil prices continue to
slide. (on.wsj.com/1PN3UWf)
- Apple shares closed below $100 for the first time
in 15 months, gripped by Thursday's sharp market decline and
signs of slowing growth in the two pillars of the company's
recent success: the iPhone and China. (on.wsj.com/1OehtLQ)
- United Continental Holdings Inc on Thursday said
its CEO Oscar Munoz was in good health following a heart
transplant and gave details regarding his contract in a
regulatory filing. (on.wsj.com/1PRvOSO)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is defending its
recent agreement with drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc, saying the arrangement will result
in lower costs for customers and could even be used as a model
for future deals. (on.wsj.com/1ZR3Byr)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)