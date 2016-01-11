Jan 11 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A consortium of investors including China National Chemical Corp agreed to buy KraussMaffei Group for 925 million euros ($1 billion) including debt in what could be the largest Chinese takeover of a German company ever. (on.wsj.com/1mP4WYL)

- Starboard Value LP wants Macy's Inc to find ways to unlock the value of its vast real-estate holdings, including its famous Herald Square store in New York.(on.wsj.com/1RhgT5Q)

- Mogujie.com, one of China's biggest fashion-focused e-commerce services, has agreed to take over a competitor to form a new company valued at roughly $2.5 billion, in the latest of a series of mergers among technology startups. The new company brings together Mogujie and rival Meilishuo.com, which is backed by social-network giant Tencent Holdings Ltd . (on.wsj.com/1ncw0Rv)

- As shoppers and investors abandon department stores, Kohls Corp is debating whether to take itself private or break up the company. (on.wsj.com/1mPay4k)

- Illumina Inc, seeking to build on its strength in DNA sequencing, is launching a new company that will develop and market a test to detect genetic evidence of cancer in the blood. The San Diego maker of gene-sequencing machines said Sunday it is forming the company, called Grail, with a group of other investors. (on.wsj.com/1OJ2zAR) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)