Jan 13 The following are the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is planning
to sell roughly $30 billion in new bonds Wednesday in a deal
that would rank as the second largest on record, underscoring
the strength of the corporate-debt market despite turmoil in
certain sectors. (on.wsj.com/1OZXsOB)
- Kindred Healthcare Inc agreed to pay $125 million
to settle federal allegations it provided unnecessary therapy
services to nursing-home patients as part of a scheme to
overbill the federal Medicare program, according to the
agreement finalized on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1J1YsiP)
- Google said Tuesday it hired Caroline Atkinson, who
recently stepped down as a deputy White House national security
adviser. Atkinson will oversee lobbying and regulatory issues
for Google, including Europe's ongoing antitrust case against
the company. She will be based in Washington, D.C. and report to
Google general counsel Kent Walker. (on.wsj.com/1N6rOYd)
- After more than a decade of planning and five years of
construction, Walt Disney Co plans to open its first
theme park in China on June 16. (on.wsj.com/1ngpUzv)
- MetLife Inc is seeking to divest a large piece of
its U.S. life-insurance unit as part of a plan to ease some of
the capital burden it is expected to face under new federal
regulations, the company said Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1l4QTfC)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)