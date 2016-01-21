Jan 21 The following are the top stories in The
- Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that assembles
the bulk of the world's iPhones, has offered about 625 billion
yen ($5.3 billion) to take over troubled Japanese electronics
maker Sharp Corp, according to people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1OHqOvV)
- Uber Technologies Inc is preparing to go live with a
full-scale meal delivery service across 10 cities in the U.S.,
an expansion that will test the company's ability to use its
drivers to move goods. (on.wsj.com/1Kry8dg)
- General Motors Co launched a car-sharing service on
Wednesday that competes with Zipcar, Car2Go and similar
companies that target students, city-dwellers and others who
don't own vehicles but would rent one on occasion. (on.wsj.com/1V9ZDxo)
- Barclays PLC is closing its cash equities
business in Asia and pulling out of two markets in the region,
according to people familiar with the matter, and a letter sent
out to clients Thursday and viewed by The Wall Street Journal.
(on.wsj.com/1V9UMwn)
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc will give nearly all its U.S.
hourly store employees-and not just minimum-wage earners-a raise
next month, as the nation's largest private employer tries to
combat a tighter labor market and the turnover endemic in the
retailing industry. (on.wsj.com/1V9aI1P)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)