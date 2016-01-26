Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Supreme Court ruled Monday that convicts who received
life sentences as juveniles can seek parole, extending the
possibility of freedom to as many as 2,500 inmates who otherwise
would die in prison. (on.wsj.com/1PhlByD)
- The White House unveiled on Tuesday a raft of proposals to
make it easier for workers to save for their retirements, in
part by pushing businesses and states to make benefits more
portable. The steps include a $100 million grant proposal to
explore ways to provide benefits that are portable across
employers and are available to workers who are self-employed,
are part-timers or have multiple employers. (on.wsj.com/1PhlItY)
- Hassan Rouhani landed in Rome on Monday on his first
overseas trip since the European Union lifted sanctions on Jan.
16 in return for Tehran's implementation of key restrictions on
its nuclear program. With a number of U.S. sanctions still in
place, European countries are moving quickly to re-establish
ties to sell everything from consumer goods to aircraft. (on.wsj.com/1PhlRxm)
- Johnson Controls Inc and Tyco International Plc
agreed to merge in a $14 billion deal that creates a new
giant provider of commercial-building systems and reflects a
growing push by some executives and shareholders toward
companies that are bigger but more focused. (on.wsj.com/1PhlSBC)
- A highly anticipated new energy-demand projection from
Exxon Mobil Corp released Monday cuts the company's
expectations for China. And a slew of data is emerging that
points to the toll a weakened economy has taken on Chinese
energy demand, which is among the most important factors in
determining the price of crude oil. (on.wsj.com/1Phm5Vs)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)