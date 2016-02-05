Feb 5 The following are the top stories in the
- The Democratic presidential candidates clashed Thursday
night over who is the true progressive at their first one-on-one
debate, with Hillary Clinton saying Senator Bernie Sanders has
put forward an unrealistic agenda that would ultimately
collapse. (on.wsj.com/1K22WXn)
- Twenty major companies, including American Express Co
, Macy's Inc and Verizon Communications Inc,
are banding together to use their collective data and market
power in a bid to hold down the cost of providing workers with
healthcare benefits. (on.wsj.com/1PY3XSI)
- Viacom Inc said Thursday that Sumner Redstone
resigned as executive chairman of the company and will be
succeeded by Chief Executive Philippe Dauman, who has been one
of the 92-year-old Redstone's most trusted advisers for three
decades. (on.wsj.com/23Lh7q2)
- Wall Street is increasingly skeptical about the pace of
Federal Reserve interest-rate increases this year, the latest
blow to the central bank's yearslong efforts to unwind its
easy-money policies and return the economy to a normal footing.
(on.wsj.com/1nL2nGK)
