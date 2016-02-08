UPDATE 1-Rio ponders future in Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine
April 12 Diversified miner Rio Tinto Plc restated on Wednesday its decision to continue discussions regarding the future of its stake in the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Turkey's growing hostility towards Syrian Kurdish fighters on charges of professed smuggling of weapons to members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Syria, has strained U.S.-Turkish relations.(on.wsj.com/1mmyjAm)
- North Korea's launch of a long-range rocket triggered condemnation and prompted Washington and Seoul to formalize talks over deploying an advanced missile shield to South Korea, a move China strongly opposes.(on.wsj.com/1nQ4aKG)
- National Bank of Canada warned that its regulatory-capital level would take a hit after Germany's financial watchdog BaFin effectively shuttered one of its foreign investments, the German unit of Maple Financial Group.(on.wsj.com/1ojfxeV)
- After a tough end to 2015, big companies like Johnson & Johnson and Yahoo Inc are starting the new year with a tight rein on capital spending including layoffs, as they seek to cope with sluggish industrial demand and uncertainties about the continued resilience of the American consumer. (on.wsj.com/1SXLYL8)
- China's foreign-exchange reserves fell to the lowest level in more than three years in January, raising questions about how long Beijing can keep burning through the rainy-day funds to defend the yuan without triggering a huge flight of capital.(on.wsj.com/1L7fdEG)
- Hedge funds are betting the next bond sector to crack will be the $4.5 trillion market for the safest U.S. corporate debt and it won't be confined only to energy and junk bonds. (on.wsj.com/1Q2paVg) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
* Enforcer Gold Corp increases non-brokered private placement to $4 million