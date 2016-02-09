Feb 9 The following are the top stories in The
- Market anxiety spilled over into Asia early Tuesday,
sending investors scurrying for havens like Japanese government
bonds, where 10-year yields fell to zero percent for the first
time. (on.wsj.com/1TPdXxd)
- For investors in emerging markets, Venezuela has quickly
turned from a source of opportunity to a cause for concern.
Though the country vows it will make its Feb. 26 payment,
markets remain skeptic. (on.wsj.com/1W92APu)
- In a blow to financial services giant Blackstone Group LP
, Brixmor revealed that accounting personnel had
manipulated financial results and said its chief executive and
other top managers had stepped down. (on.wsj.com/1W98XCb)
- A loss by Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire would sting
less if the former secretary of state trails only among
independents in her party's primary. While a Donald Trump's
victory would come with caution signs if the Republican doesn't
expand his blue-collar base. (on.wsj.com/1W9cBMw)
- The Obama administration plans to boost the federal
government's power to investigate and punish colleges accused of
deceptive marketing tactics and other misconduct, part of a
campaign to address years of student complaints about for-profit
institutions. (on.wsj.com/1W9d7u3)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)