Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- HSBC PLC 's decision to keep its headquarters in
the U.K. rather than move to Hong Kong is prompting
soul-searching in this former British colony about its
perception on the world stage. (on.wsj.com/1PB9NpA)
- General Dynamics Corp, Britain's BAE Systems PLC
, and Germany's Rheinmetall AG, are among
those lining up for the right to replace Australia's armored
vehicles and tanks. (on.wsj.com/1PB9BH6)
- Japan's SoftBank Group Corp on Monday moved to
bolster its share price beaten down by worries about U.S. mobile
subsidiary Sprint Corp, saying it would buy back up to 500
billion Yen, or as much as $4.4 billion, of shares, its biggest
repurchase ever. (on.wsj.com/1PB9Wtc)
- Brazil's southernmost state halted the use of a mosquito
larvicide that an Argentine doctors' group warns could be behind
the recent surge of babies born with microcephaly. (on.wsj.com/1PBa1gt)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)