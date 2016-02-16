Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- HSBC PLC 's decision to keep its headquarters in the U.K. rather than move to Hong Kong is prompting soul-searching in this former British colony about its perception on the world stage. (on.wsj.com/1PB9NpA)

- General Dynamics Corp, Britain's BAE Systems PLC , and Germany's Rheinmetall AG, are among those lining up for the right to replace Australia's armored vehicles and tanks. (on.wsj.com/1PB9BH6)

- Japan's SoftBank Group Corp on Monday moved to bolster its share price beaten down by worries about U.S. mobile subsidiary Sprint Corp, saying it would buy back up to 500 billion Yen, or as much as $4.4 billion, of shares, its biggest repurchase ever. (on.wsj.com/1PB9Wtc)

- Brazil's southernmost state halted the use of a mosquito larvicide that an Argentine doctors' group warns could be behind the recent surge of babies born with microcephaly. (on.wsj.com/1PBa1gt)

