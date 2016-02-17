Feb 17 The following are the top stories in the
- President Barack Obama said he seeks an 'indisputably'
qualified successor to Justice Antonin Scalia, while
administration officials indicated he wants a Supreme Court
nominee who can attract some Republican support. (on.wsj.com/1QkclMs)
- Valuations of companies such as Viacom and Walt
Disney are under pressure, as cable operators including
Comcast and Cablevision hold steady amid
cord-cutting fears. (on.wsj.com/1Qkcrng)
- Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would cap production if
major producers followed suit, but oil prices fell as Iran
balked and investors looked for more concrete action to reduce a
global glut. (on.wsj.com/1QkcteW)
- The Dodd-Frank Act didn't go far enough; more needs to be
done to end the risks posed by banks that have grown too big to
fail, Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari said. (on.wsj.com/1QkctLQ)
- China has positioned surface-to-air missiles on a disputed
island in the South China Sea in one of the most aggressive
military steps so far by Beijing in a burgeoning standoff with
Washington.
