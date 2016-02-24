Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Honeywell International Inc kept the pressure on rival United Technologies Corp to engage in merger talks, saying there were no major regulatory obstacles to a combination of the two industrial conglomerates (on.wsj.com/1oFa9mR)

- Western Digital Corp said a Chinese company backed out of a $3.78 billion deal to invest in the disk drive maker, citing a decision by U.S. authorities to investigate the transaction on national security grounds. (on.wsj.com/21cBzkY)

- Same-day delivery startup Deliv Inc. is getting a funding boost from an unlikely source: United Parcel Service Inc. (on.wsj.com/1R06nuE)

- The chief executive of leading Canadian oil producer Suncor Energy Inc said on Tuesday that his company will increase output even if crude prices weaken further, while vowing it will emerge stronger than ever from the current commodity industry downturn.(on.wsj.com/1OtyqAO) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)