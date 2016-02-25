PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 10
- Sharp Corp's board approved a plan Thursday for Apple Inc. assembler Foxconn Technology Group to take over the company for ¥700 billion ($6.24 billion), people familiar with the situation said, in a rare case of Japan Inc relinquishing a venerated brand to a foreign buyer. (on.wsj.com/1RoUxNg)
- Boeing Co announced the sudden retirement of Chris Chadwick as head of its defense-and-space unit after just over two years leading the $30 billion-a-year business. (on.wsj.com/1oIQMsX)
- Didi Kuaidi Joint Co is planning to raise about $1 billion from investors on terms that would value the Chinese car-hailing company at more than $20 billion, according to people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1T6YJ80)
- A senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker who helped the Wall Street firm win business with embattled Malaysian state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd has formally left the bank. (on.wsj.com/1QzpMBY) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* Coupa Software Inc - entered into a share purchase agreement - SEC filing