Feb 26 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The biggest names in technology rallied behind Apple Inc
Thursday as the company fired a legal salvo in its
battle with the government over a court order that it help
investigators unlock a terrorist's phone. (on.wsj.com/1Lgpd3S)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc on Thursday
acknowledged it had directed an employee to pose as an
animal-rights activist, months after People for the Ethical
Treatment of Animals alleged the beleaguered company sent in a
spy. (on.wsj.com/21uDo9C)
- J C Penney Co reported better-than-expected
earnings for the holiday quarter, boosted by higher sales and
lower expenses, and provided an upbeat profit forecast for the
current year. (on.wsj.com/1THQf79)
- Sibanye Gold Ltd is buying many of South Africa's
aging platinum deposits on the cheap, betting it can replicate a
strategy that helped turn a handful of struggling old mines into
one of the world's top gold producers. (on.wsj.com/24s3dcX)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)