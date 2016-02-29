Feb 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said Michael Pearson has returned from medical leave to lead the company as chief executive officer, with the role of chairman split off. (on.wsj.com/1KWG3VN)

- "Spotlight", the film on the Boston Globe's investigative team, won the Academy Award for best picture, while "The Revenant" walked away with best director for Alejandro Inarritu and best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio. (on.wsj.com/1KWGajX)

- Helicopter manufacturers and operators from around the globe will gather this week to revamp safety initiatives after years of lackluster results marked by stubbornly high fatality rates. (on.wsj.com/1KWGsHB)

- Microsoft Corp's new Cyber Defense Operations Center is at the heart of the software giant's campaign to rebuild its reputation for security at a time when the number of potential cyberattack targets has exploded. (on.wsj.com/1KWGTld)

- The U.S. market is so oversupplied with oil that traders are experimenting with a new place for storing excess crude - Railcars. (on.wsj.com/1KWHhjN)

- The Federal Communications Commission is probing whether big cable firms use special contract provisions to discourage media companies - from Walt Disney Co to smaller firms - from running programming on the Internet. (on.wsj.com/1KWHnI1) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)