- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said
Michael Pearson has returned from medical leave to lead the
company as chief executive officer, with the role of chairman
split off. (on.wsj.com/1KWG3VN)
- "Spotlight", the film on the Boston Globe's investigative
team, won the Academy Award for best picture, while "The
Revenant" walked away with best director for Alejandro Inarritu
and best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio. (on.wsj.com/1KWGajX)
- Helicopter manufacturers and operators from around the
globe will gather this week to revamp safety initiatives after
years of lackluster results marked by stubbornly high fatality
rates. (on.wsj.com/1KWGsHB)
- Microsoft Corp's new Cyber Defense Operations
Center is at the heart of the software giant's campaign to
rebuild its reputation for security at a time when the number of
potential cyberattack targets has exploded. (on.wsj.com/1KWGTld)
- The U.S. market is so oversupplied with oil that traders
are experimenting with a new place for storing excess crude -
Railcars. (on.wsj.com/1KWHhjN)
- The Federal Communications Commission is probing whether
big cable firms use special contract provisions to discourage
media companies - from Walt Disney Co to smaller firms -
from running programming on the Internet. (on.wsj.com/1KWHnI1)
