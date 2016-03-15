March 15 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Chinese insurance company Anbang Insurance Group Co lobbed
in a roughly $13 billion bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts
Worldwide Inc, an effort to break up the hotelier's
pending sale to Marriott International Inc and the
latest sign of China's growing appetite for overseas takeovers.
(on.wsj.com/1Rj9Xjd)
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed a key advance in
ballistic missile technology and called for further missile and
nuclear warhead tests "in a short time", the latest in a string
of recent threats aimed at creating fear of war in the U.S. and
South Korea. (on.wsj.com/1Rja1Q7)
- Sony Corp has reached an agreement with the
estate of Michael Jackson for Sony to obtain ownership of
Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC by purchasing the estate's 50%
stake. (on.wsj.com/1RigWPJ)
- Bottles of Honest laundry detergent say they don't contain
SLS, a chemical that the consumer-products company says can
irritate skin. But Earth Friendly Products LLC, the company that
makes the detergent for Honest, dropped such marketing claims
from its own website last year. (on.wsj.com/1RjaaDb)
- Avon Products Inc said Monday that it would
eliminate around 2,500 jobs and move its corporate headquarters
to the United Kingdom, the latest step in a years-long
turnaround of the struggling beauty company. (on.wsj.com/1RjadPm)
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc's investment-management
division said it would buy Honest Dollar, an online
retirement-savings startup that is barely a year old, consisting
of portfolios of low-cost exchange-traded funds to small
companies, charging $8 to $10 an employee a month. Terms of the
deal were not disclosed. (on.wsj.com/1RjahhZ)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co is trying to sell new
securities that would pass along most of the credit risk on $1.9
billion in mortgages, in an attempt to revive a debt market that
has been largely left to the government since the financial
crisis. (on.wsj.com/1RjamCb)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)