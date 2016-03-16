March 16 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, having
struggled for months to reclaim investor favor, Tuesday offered
a financial outlook worse than many feared, prompting an exodus
from the stock that cut the market value of the company in half.
(on.wsj.com/253rsyc)
- U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom
Wheeler is likely to circulate a draft order as soon as this
week approving Charter Communications Inc's $55 billion
deal to buy Time Warner Cable Inc with certain
conditions, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/253rtlP)
- The Obama administration unveiled some of the most
extensive changes in decades to rules on U.S.-Cuba trade,
financial transactions and travel, including a provision that
effectively lifts the long-standing ban on American tourists
visiting the country. (on.wsj.com/253rvKt)
- Apple Inc is working to bolster its encryption so
that it won't be able to decode user information stored in
iCloud, according to people familiar with the matter. But Apple
executives are wrestling with how to strengthen iCloud
encryption without inconveniencing users. (on.wsj.com/253rBBX)
- Caesars Entertainment Corp and its private-equity
owners engineered a series of deals that hurt the company's
now-bankrupt operating unit and its creditors, resulting in
potential damages of $3.6 billion to $5.1 billion, a
court-appointed bankruptcy investigator concluded. (on.wsj.com/253rFkY)
- Sony Corp delayed the release of its PlayStation
VR virtual-reality system by several months, giving competitors
a half-year head start on a technology expected to create a
major market. (on.wsj.com/253rIxk)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is considering stepping
back from some of the food-safety changes it touted just a month
ago in the wake of a series of disease outbreaks, according to
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/253rNBa)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)