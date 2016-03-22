March 22 The following are the top stories in
The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc moved
to replace its longtime chief executive, part of a series of
steps to regain credibility and show investors it is committed
to a fresh start after months of failed attempts. Valeant's
decision to look for a successor to CEO Michael Pearson comes
just three weeks after it decided to take him back following an
extended medical leave. (on.wsj.com/1Mj6BRx)
- A federal magistrate judge postponed a highly anticipated
Tuesday hearing over the Justice Department's request for Apple
Inc to help unlock a terrorist's iPhone, after the
government said it may have found another way to view the
phone's contents. (on.wsj.com/1o2Y89r)
- Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said it
had agreed to a sweetened $13.6 billion deal from Marriott
International Inc that trumps last week's boosted bid
from a group led by China's Anbang Insurance Group Co. (on.wsj.com/1S04EGd)
- Fantasy-sports operators FanDuel Inc and DraftKings Inc
agreed to shut down in New York, their largest market, as part
of a settlement announced Monday with the state attorney
general's office. (on.wsj.com/1RwcK8M)
- FedEx Corp will expand its global e-commerce
business in an effort to compete for the growing number of
packages shipped to consumers from China and Japan, executives
said Monday. (on.wsj.com/1ZmHfnS)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)