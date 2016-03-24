March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- One of the Brussels suicide bombers was detained last summer on suspicion of being an Islamic State fighter, but Turkish authorities sent him on the path toward freedom after their Belgian counterparts couldn't establish that he had any link to terror groups. (on.wsj.com/1MmSYR3)

- Hedge fund Starboard Value LP is seeking to remove the entire board of Yahoo Inc, setting the stage for a battle over the future of the faded Web giant. (on.wsj.com/1pJkXAO)

- Google's efforts to enter the Cuban market have benefited from the frequent alignment of its interests with those of the administration. (on.wsj.com/1MmEkt7)

- Companies and freelance hackers have been working furiously to find a way into the iPhone used by terrorist Syed Rizwan Farook. (on.wsj.com/1RhMQKq)