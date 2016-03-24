March 24 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- One of the Brussels suicide bombers was detained last
summer on suspicion of being an Islamic State fighter, but
Turkish authorities sent him on the path toward freedom after
their Belgian counterparts couldn't establish that he had any
link to terror groups. (on.wsj.com/1MmSYR3)
- Hedge fund Starboard Value LP is seeking to remove the
entire board of Yahoo Inc, setting the stage for a
battle over the future of the faded Web giant. (on.wsj.com/1pJkXAO)
- Google's efforts to enter the Cuban market have benefited
from the frequent alignment of its interests with those of the
administration. (on.wsj.com/1MmEkt7)
- Companies and freelance hackers have been working
furiously to find a way into the iPhone used by terrorist Syed
Rizwan Farook. (on.wsj.com/1RhMQKq)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)