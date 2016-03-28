March 28 The following are the top stories in
- An Iranian charged with hacking the computer system that
controlled a New York dam used a readily available Google search
process to identify the vulnerable system, according to people
familiar with the federal investigation. (on.wsj.com/1RmUiny)
- Avon Products Inc is nearing the settlement of a
skirmish with activist investors that would enable the embattled
beauty-products retailer to sidestep a proxy fight. The company
plans to announce as early as Monday that it has reached an
agreement with Barington Capital Group LP and NuOrion Partners
AG, which will allow them to approve a new independent director
for the company's board, according to people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1qa6M7C)
- At least 65 people were killed and hundreds more injured
in an apparent suicide bombing at a park in Pakistan, that an
Islamic militant group said was aimed at Christians celebrating
Easter. (on.wsj.com/1RmMh1V)
- The Syrian regime regained control of the city of Palmyra
from ISIS, its first significant victory over the extremist
group and one that was aided by heavy Russian air strikes. (on.wsj.com/1Uopkh4)
- California appears poised to raise its minimum wage to $15
an hour. Governor Jerry Brown's administration told leaders in
the Democratic-controlled state Legislature that he supports
boosting the state's minimum wage to $15 by 2022, a person
familiar with the matter said. The approach would give the
governor some control over an issue that looked set to be
decided directly by voters in November. (on.wsj.com/1ZFIsXz)
