- The U.S. government said Monday it had cracked a terrorist's iPhone without Apple Inc's help and is seeking to drop its legal case to force the tech giant to unlock the device. (on.wsj.com/1RCcaK2)

- Prosecutors charged former Blackstone Group LP executive Andrew Caspersen, most recently an executive at Park Hill, with stealing $25 million from investors and scheming to defraud investors of $70 million more.(on.wsj.com/1UqsfGc)

- Low-fare startup Virgin America Inc may soon have a new owner. Takeover offers from two other U.S. airlines - JetBlue Airways Corp and Alaska Air Group Inc - are due by the end of the week, according to a person familiar with the matter, in what could signal the latest wave of consolidation in the industry. (on.wsj.com/1UrgAqw)

- A study by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai showed that results for cholesterol tests done by Theranos Inc differed enough from the two largest laboratory companies in the U.S. that they could throw off doctors' medical decisions. (on.wsj.com/1UxKrxU)

- Yahoo Inc has given potential suitors two weeks to submit preliminary bids for its core Web business and Asian assets, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1VQGCDh) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)