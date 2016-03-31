March 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Argentina's Senate early Thursday approved a plan to end a long-running legal dispute with U.S. hedge funds, handing President Mauricio Macri his first big victory in a Congress dominated by the opposition.(goo.gl/1iXUTa)

- Google has been repeatedly ordered to help federal agents open cellphones, according to court records in seven states that show Apple Inc isn't the only company facing government demands at the center of a fierce debate over privacy and security. (goo.gl/DWQDCN)

- Cara Operations Ltd is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire Quebec-based restaurant chain Groupe St-Hubert for about 500 million Canadian dollars ($384.59 million), according to a person familiar with the deal. (goo.gl/TXtRil)

- A jury found a General Motors Co ignition switch installed in a car "unreasonably dangerous" but stopped short of awarding damages in a case arising from litigation consolidated in a New York federal court. (goo.gl/07Dsu6)

- Telecom Italia SpA said Wednesday it has appointed Flavio Cattaneo, currently chief executive of train operator NTV SpA-Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori, as the new CEO of Italy's largest telecommunications operator. (goo.gl/TKW9tj)