- Alaska Air Group Inc is expected to announce on Monday that it won the auction for Virgin America Inc, beating rival JetBlue Airways Corp in a frenzied bidding process that culminated in a cash price of about $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/239acWy)

- Reservations for Tesla Motors Inc's Model 3 electric car have now topped 276,000 since the company began taking deposits on March 31. Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave an update on reservations through Twitter late Saturday evening, after updating the figure several times since Thursday evening's unveiling of the prototype Model 3, due to be out in late 2017. (on.wsj.com/224gRin)

- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Sunday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation hasn't yet contacted her about her use of a private email server and some of her most sensitive emails. (on.wsj.com/239Qf1J)

- Hain Celestial Group, maker of natural shampoos and soaps, said it was reformulating dozens of products and dropping claims that they don't contain sodium lauryl sulfate, a cleaning agent often used in mainstream products. (on.wsj.com/1SLTTdq)

