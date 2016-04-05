April 5 The following are the top stories in the
- The Treasury Department imposed new tough curbs on
corporate inversions Monday, shocking Wall Street and throwing
into doubt the $150-billion merger between Pfizer Inc
and Allergan PLC, which was on track to be the biggest
deal of its kind. (on.wsj.com/1W7WOzY)
- Succession planning at the world's largest media company
fell into disarray on Monday as Tom Staggs, Walt Disney Co's
chief operating officer and the heir apparent to Chief
Executive Robert Iger, unexpectedly said he would step down. (on.wsj.com/202jgKT)
- A battle for control of the nation's third largest home
builder went public as PulteGroup Inc founder William
Pulte and Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Dugas traded
barbs and outlined competing visions for the company. (on.wsj.com/1Ty6p2x)
- TransCanada Corp said Monday that it had shut
down parts of its Keystone oil pipeline for the rest of the week
as the company continues to investigate a possible leak in South
Dakota. (on.wsj.com/2289TJ7)
- United Continental Holdings Inc has reached
tentative agreements with its nearly 30,000 ground workers. No
details were released on the proposed labor pacts, which are
subject to ratification by union members. (on.wsj.com/1ox3aLE)
