- The new Treasury Department rules - the third such attempt
to rein in a spate of so-called tax-inversion deals - drew swift
condemnation from Allergan Chief Executive Brent
Saunders, who criticized them as "un-American" and "capricious."
- A fight among labor unions over who would control a
proposed $50 million super PAC has slowed the creation of a
unified effort to boost the chances of labor-friendly Democrats
winning the White House and control of Congress in the November
- Federal Reserve officials signaled an interest-rate
increase in April is unlikely, minutes of their March policy
meeting showed, confirming markets' growing conviction that the
central bank will move cautiously until the global economy picks
- A federal judge sentenced former Massey Energy CEO Don
Blankenship to 12 months in prison, closing another chapter on
the deadliest U.S. coal mining accident in more than four
- The Justice Department on Wednesday filed an antitrust
lawsuit challenging Halliburton Co's planned acquisition
of rival Baker Hughes Inc, alleging that the deal would
threaten higher prices and reduce innovation in the oil field
