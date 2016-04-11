BRIEF-Motorola Solutions says to launch suite of public safety mobile applications
* Motorola Solutions to launch suite of public safety mobile applications
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The UK's Daily Mail has emerged as a suitor for Yahoo Inc's assets, joining a wide group of interested companies that includes telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc as an April 18 deadline for preliminary offers nears, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1XpCSXL)
- Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said on Sunday he would resign from his post, opening the way for the formation of a new government and the potential for urgently needed reforms to be passed in parliament. (on.wsj.com/25SUmBC)
- The Brussels suicide attacks that killed 32 people were the result of a last-minute scramble by terrorists after the capture of a comrade days earlier persuaded them to ditch plans for a fresh strike in France, Belgian prosecutors said. (on.wsj.com/1VJsKKp)
- UK Prime Minister David Cameron faced further questions about his financial affairs on Sunday, including a cash gift from his mother, despite taking the unprecedented step of publishing information about his income tax for the past six years following a week of scrutiny sparked by the Panama leaks. (on.wsj.com/1N2C0rx)
- TransCanada Corp said its Keystone oil pipeline resumed pumping Sunday after a nearly week-long shutdown due to a leak discovered in South Dakota. The Canadian company said it has completed repairs to the leak, which caused a spill of about 400 barrels, or 16,800 gallons near the company's Freeman pump station in Hutchinson County. (on.wsj.com/20tHPkl) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
* Motorola Solutions to launch suite of public safety mobile applications
VANCOUVER, April 11 British Columbia's ruling Liberal Party and the opposition New Democratic Party were in a dead heat as election campaigning kicked off in the western Canadian province on Tuesday, four weeks before voters go to the polls.