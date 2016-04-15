BRIEF-DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety
* DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety Corp
April 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Microsoft Corp sued the Justice Department on Thursday, saying it's unconstitutional for the government to bar tech companies from telling customers when federal agents have examined their data. (on.wsj.com/1SOT411)
- After a flubbed stock-market debut in 2012, Bats Global Market Inc's initial public offering raised $252.7 million late Thursday after selling 13.3 million shares at $19 apiece, valuing the company at $1.82 billion. (on.wsj.com/20GrJ6Y)
- Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP is in talks to buy a package of oilfield-services businesses from Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc that could be valued at more than $7 billion, as the energy giants seek to overcome a Justice Department challenge to their planned merger. (on.wsj.com/1RXJ09s)
- On Thursday, Judge David Cowan of California Superior Court for the County of Los Angeles upheld his December ruling that Sumner Redstone, the 92-year-old controlling shareholder of Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, wouldn't be deposed. (on.wsj.com/1Vtq9Gp)
- Wells Fargo & Co's first-quarter profit fell 5.9 percent as the nation's third-largest bank by assets said the slump in oil prices continued to punish energy companies and started to hurt some consumers. (on.wsj.com/23JyvL3) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)
